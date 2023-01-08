 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

India's Films Division, NFAI and DFF are gone. Can the new NFDC support and inspire great cinema?

Sanjukta Sharma
Jan 08, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

No film culture has thrived without government support. What does the Indian government’s move to shut down four premier government-run film institutions in 2022 mean for the ecosystem?

Cultural behemoths running on government grants since the 1950s have, of late, been getting wake-up calls to pick up slack and generate revenue. (Photo: Photography Maghradze via Pexels)

The Union government’s decision to close the National Film Archives of India (NFAI), Films Division (FD) and the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF, which organised the International Film Festival of India or IFFI) is no thunderbolt.

In December 2020, the Children’s Film Society of India (CSFI), the only South Asian organisation of its kind, committed entirely to developing and producing cinema about and for children, merged with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The CFSI began in 1955, and it produced more than 300 films, a majority of which never got theatrical release. Still, it was the richest Indian repository of film stories about childhood. It was Jawaharlal Nehru’s idea to promote and popularize children’s cinema in newly independent India; and in its last decade, the CFSI hosted the International Children’s Film Festival or The Golden Elephant for several years. There’s dead silence on the merged entity’s plans for children’s content, if at all there are any.

Even earlier—five years ago, exactly, in May 2017—cultural behemoths running on government grants since the 1950s, some out of marvellous architectural edifices and prime real estate in Delhi and Mumbai—received a wake-up call from the finance ministry: “Generate your own revenue, 25-30% of your budget to begin with, until complete self-sufficiency.”

On paper, it is an excellent remedy for the collective stupor over which the ministry of culture presides. For, over the years, private initiatives and individuals have propelled the country’s cultural achievements in more sustained, innovative and interesting ways than the government.

Now that the culture ministry appointees of these organisations have failed to meet that demand, organisations like the FD, NFAI and DFF, like the CSFI, will be under the NFDC umbrella. That opens up real estate worth thousands of crores for the government. And hope against hope: Will this move streamline what the government can do for Indian cinema?