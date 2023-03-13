 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Twitter congratulates 'The Elephant Whisperers' team on Oscar win: 'Made us proud'

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

"The Elephant Whisperers", produced by Guneet Monga, marks the debut of Kartiki Gonsalves, and won big at the Oscars.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga took home the Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers in the Documentary Short category.

Guneet Monga’s “The Elephant Whisperers” won the Oscar for best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday sending Indian Twitter into a congratulatory spree.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the film is about the unbreakable bond between an abandoned elephant and its two caretakers. The movie is on Netflix.

Gonsalves dedicated the award to her "motherland India" and her family.

"I stand here to speak of our connection with the natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share a space with, and finally, for coexistence," she said while accepting the award.