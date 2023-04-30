 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Bollywood, among others, was inspired by calypso king Harry Belafonte’s music

Nidhi Gupta
Apr 30, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

The King of Calypso, singer, entertainer, actor and tireless activist, who passed away this week, fused art and activism in a way that reverberated with his peers and younger musicians around the globe.

Harry Belafonte, who passed away aged 86 this week, used music and art as a vehicle for social justice and unity. (Photo: Twitter)

“To thine own self be true,” said the late Harry Belafonte — a line that summed up his entire life’s philosophy. The musician, actor and activist, who died last week at the age of 96, was one of the original superstars from the US, who courted an audience far and wide, beyond American borders decades before the streaming age.

Born in Harlem, New York, in March 1927, Harry Belafonte was of Jamaican and Martinican descent, and had traces of French and African lineage. Belafonte grew up in poverty, but spent much of his childhood living with relatives in Jamaica, while it was still a British colony.

It’s where, in the shade of banana and sugarcane plantations, rum mills, and the island’s natural bounty, Belafonte was exposed to the music and culture of the Caribbean, such as the folk music tradition called mento. It’s where he also witnessed large-scale poverty and injustice, as well as the resilience of a disenfranchised people, that informed his lifelong fight for social justice.

Belafonte returned to New York as a teenager and enlisted in the US Navy during World War II. After the war, he studied drama at the New School for Social Research in New York City, and at the same time, began to dig into his musical impulses.