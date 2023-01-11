Golden Globe organisers laid out the ‘grey carpet’ for a star-studded event

Hollywood’s best and brightest gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the Golden Globe Awards 2023. The Golden Globes kick off the awards season every year – but the last two years saw the awards lose some of their sheen due to the pandemic and revelations about their organizers' lack of diversity and alleged ethical lapses.

But NBC, which scrapped its broadcast of the show last year, has brought back the 80th Golden Globe Awards on a one-off basis after the organization scrambled to reform -- and the stars showed up to grace the grey carpet.

Executive producer and showrunner Dionne Harmon told Variety that instead of the traditional red carpet, organisers chose grey for this year’s edition of the Golden Globes.

“The carpet is a beautiful grey colour that goes with the new palette for the year, which is blush tones and coral,” Harmon said.

She added that organisers had initially planned to install “beautiful arches” but the weather played spoilsport. Forecast of rain and inclement weather forced Golden Globe organisers to ditch their plans of installing archways and a decision was taken to put a tent over the carpet so guests could enter the venue safely.

“We had plans to do these beautiful arches, and it was a refresh of the carpet that you hadn’t seen before,” Harmon said. “This weather dealt us a hand… That meant we wouldn’t be able to do the arches,” she added.

India was represented at the Golden Globes 2023 by Team RRR – which was nominated in two categories and won in one. The song Naatu Naatu, which featured in RRR, won India its first Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, however, missed out in the Best Non-English Language Film category.

RRR director SS Rajamouli walked the grey carpet in LA for the awards ceremony, as did the film’s star Ram Charan. Jr NTR was also in attendance, and so was music composer MM Keeravani.

