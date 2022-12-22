 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Four Oscar shortlist entries for India, including 'Chhello Show' and 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

RRR | A Telugu-language epic action drama film directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film centers around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country. (Image: IMDB)

India has four entries, including one for "Chhello Show" for best international film and "Naatu Naatu" from the blockbuster "RRR" in the music (original song) categories, in the Oscars shortlist announced on Thursday.

Besides the Gujarati film and the popular Telugu song, "All That Breathes" has made it to the documentary feature shortlist and "The Elephant Whisperers" in the documentary short category, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

This is perhaps the first time India has made it to four Oscar shortlists, the stage before nominations.

The shortlists were announced in 10 categories: documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live action short film, sound, and visual effects.

Each shortlist has between 10 to 15 contenders. The final nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24 and final awards ceremony will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.

Directed by Pan Nalin and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, "Chhello Show" (titled "Last Film Show" in English) is India's official entry to the Oscars. It is a coming-of-age story of a young boy's love affair with cinema in a Saurashtra village.