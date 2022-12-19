 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Fortnite maker Epic Games to pay $520 million to settle FTC cases

Associated Press
Dec 19, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST

The Federal Trade Commission said that it has secured the record-breaking settlements for two cases from Epic Games Inc., which makes the popular games Fortnite.

Video game company Epic Games will pay a total of $520 million in penalties and refunds to settle complaints involving children's privacy and methods that tricked players into making purchases, U.S. federal regulators said Monday.

The Federal Trade Commission said that it has secured the record-breaking settlements for two cases from Epic Games Inc., which makes the popular games Fortnite.

"Epic used privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children," FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

The company is refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to so-called "dark patterns" and billing practices.

Dark patterns are deceptive online techniques used to nudge users into doing things they didn't intend to do.

In this case, "Fortnite's counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration led players to incur unwanted charges based on the press of a single button," the FTC said.