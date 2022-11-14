FIFA World Cup 2022: Seven content creators to follow during the tournament

The FIFA World Cup is upon us. Qatar makes history by becoming the first country to host a winter tournament. There will be stories aplenty with a host of creators pushing out content via their channels. We take a look at the best content creators, independent and agency-backed, to follow during the FIFA World Cup.

FIFA YouTube channel

What better place to start than the official FIFA channel? Football's governing body has a YouTube channel, with over 12 million subscribers, which features football videos, match highlights, exclusive interviews, and more. FIFA also pushes out its content on Instagram and Facebook, and has a presence on giphy.com.

The Athletic Football

A relatively new addition to the YouTube universe is The Athletic, an award-winning channel that not only boasts some of the best available content on football that you can find on YouTube but has some of Europe’s most popular writers bringing fresh content your way every week.

While they primarily focus on the English Premier League and English football, The Athletic Football's well-researched videos will be a treat to watch during the World Cup.

The Athletic, which was acquired by The New York Times in 2022, also has a standalone subscription option for its website content. Fiago Fiago is a Germany-based fan who vlogs his experience across different football and produces short videos on trending historical topics, opinions on current affairs, and deep insight into different teams. His speciality is his short videos, where he edits his videos in such a way that the loop is almost seamless. F2Freestylers This British duo are one of the most entertaining YouTubers out there. These YouTube veterans started out in 2011 and currently have 14 million subscribers. Billy Wingrove and Jeremy Lynch, the face of the channel, put on a show with trick shots, pranks on managers and players, skill tutorials, and recreating iconic goals. The F2Freestylers are an excellent source of some good light-hearted fun. Tifo Football Tifo Football has taken a different approach to producing insight-driven content. They use graphics and animations to summarise relevant and current issues in the world of football. They push out in-depth and informative videos on topics ranging from video refereeing to explaining issues regarding football transfers. The channel is incredibly well presented, thoughtfully designed, and offers insight into the workings of football that a highlights reel simply cannot match. Sports Broadcasters: Sky Sports, ITV Sport, BT Sport British-based broadcasters will lead the way in coverage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The UK-based channels have on board well-known British and European players as pundits such as Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher, Iain Wright, Peter Crouch, and more. Expect feature stories and player interviews from these channels, in addition to pre-match and post-match analysis throughout the tournament. Sofascore Sofascore is one of the most trusted platforms when it comes to player ratings. They give out stats and insights into player and team performances with numerical ratings that they publish on their Twitter account. They also have a live scoring app that fans can download to keep abreast of every game at the Qatar World Cup.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

READ MORE