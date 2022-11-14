 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Seven content creators to follow during the tournament

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 14, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Here's a look at the best content creators, independent and agency-backed, to watch out for, for match updates, analysis, memes and more, during the Qatar FIFA World Cup, November 20-December 18

F2Freestylers.

The FIFA World Cup is upon us. Qatar makes history by becoming the first country to host a winter tournament. There will be stories aplenty with a host of creators pushing out content via their channels. We take a look at the best content creators, independent and agency-backed, to follow during the FIFA World Cup.

FIFA YouTube channel

What better place to start than the official FIFA channel? Football's governing body has a YouTube channel, with over 12 million subscribers, which features football videos, match highlights, exclusive interviews, and more. FIFA also pushes out its content on Instagram and Facebook, and has a presence on giphy.com.

The Athletic Football

A relatively new addition to the YouTube universe is The Athletic, an award-winning channel that not only boasts some of the best available content on football that you can find on YouTube but has some of Europe’s most popular writers bringing fresh content your way every week.

While they primarily focus on the English Premier League and English football, The Athletic Football's well-researched videos will be a treat to watch during the World Cup.