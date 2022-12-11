 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dilip Kumar centenary: A look back at Citizen Kumar

Sohini
Dec 11, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

So much has been written about Dilip Kumar, the legendary actor of Hindi cinema. Less has been said about Kumar, the citizen. He was the man we wish our superstars were today: peerless in his craft, committed in his convictions.

Dilip Kumar's starting salary of Rs 1,250 a month at Bombay Talkies was around 10x of what friend and contemporary Raj Kapoor was making at the time.

When Dilip Kumar died in July 2021, a four-year-old blog post on roundtableindia headlined ‘A Baghbaan of the Pasmanda Movement’ started circulating on Twitter. Its contents were frankly astonishing, more so because it was so little known. It recounted how Kumar became a part of an awareness campaign to encourage backward-class or Pasmanda Muslims to take advantage of the OBC reservations that were recommended by the Mandal Commission report. This was 1990, and Kumar had been considered a living legend for at least a quarter-century by then. The post detailed, with a handful of photographs as well, how Kumar personally attended close to 100 meetings in smaller cities and towns across India to address the problem of caste among Muslims for the organisation All India Muslim OBC (AIMOBC).

It is a popular belief that caste does not exist among Muslims, indeed many Hindus today deny caste as well. But more than anything else, the thought that a living legend—several orbits over superstardom—had worked quietly on the ground for a social cause was stunning. How often have we complained that Bollywood stars do not comment on politics? When BlackLivesMatter was used by filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Priyanka Chopra in the summer of 2020, the summer of the horrific migrant crisis of the pandemic, they were promptly, and rightly, called out for their silence on politics at home. How often have we realised that donations and campaigns by stars are publicity stunts? How often have we asked, why can’t Bollywood stars be political like they are in Hollywood?

Like many viewers of Hindi cinema, I have been in awe of Dilip Kumar the performer for years. I hadn’t realised how moved I would be by Dilip Kumar, the citizen, the man of conscience.  I had known that Kumar was a public-minded man, that he was appointed Sheriff of Mumbai—a respected but decorative post with no powers. After his death, I would repeatedly watch an interview he gave NDTV in 2000, in which he calmly said it was “abominable” that Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray had asked that he return Pakistan’s highest honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, or go back to Pakistan. “These are the fascist ways of fascist administrations. It’s not a good sign,” he said, spacing out his words, without a trace of anger or outrage. Whether one agrees with his political view or not, it is hard not to admire that kind of clear articulation. But work that takes you to 100 public meetings, about which little was known in the public until a couple of years before he died—that is a commitment, isn’t it?

Think about it. Kumar is known for his delicate and superb Urdu pronunciation. For his sophistication, his soft-spokenness, his erudition, his interest in poetry, that you know he came from an affluent, educated background. He was an elite aristocratic upper-caste Muslim, unlike the Pasmandas for whom he travelled across 100 cities and towns in India. Indeed, so refined that even the First Lady of Indian cinema, Devika Rani, was impressed.

By now, the story that Devika Rani Chaudhuri, actor, producer, the first winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke award and the boss of Bombay Talkies, discovered him and gave him his screen name is well-known. But in fact, Yusuf Khan came recommended to Devika Rani by her husband Himanshu Rai’s psychiatrist Dr ‘Cracky’ Masani, wrote Kishwar Desai in her book The Longest Kiss. “He (Yusuf Khan) is a very keen and intelligent young man and has always wanted to be a film artist. From my knowledge of Mr Yusuf Khan, his desire is a sincere and earnest one, and I shall be grateful if you will help him in any way you can,” wrote Masani in a neat scrawl (Desai’s book reproduces the note).

Devika then forwarded the note to a colleague with an annotation above: Dr Masani has sent this young man and by his letter that he wishes that the boy gets something. He comes from a respectable (family). Devika’s insistence on ‘respectability’ was the cause of disagreements with her husband Rai. She herself always emphasised her connection to the Tagore family of Calcutta and her training and exposure to Europe.