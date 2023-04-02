 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Dedicated visual art space ‘Art House’ opens in Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Moneycontrol News
Apr 02, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

The unique exhibition features over 50 exquisite artworks and installations from five Indian and five international artists, all celebrating India’s diverse cultural impulses and traditions.

“India in Fashion: The impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination”, a coffee table book was inaugurated by Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani at NMACC. (Photo: RIL)

With the grand launch of Nita Ambani’s dream project, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which took guests on a journey of spectacular performing and costume art shows over the last two days, the venue also witnessed the opening of a dedicated visual art space called ‘Art House’.

Inaugurated by Mukesh Ambani’s mother Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, the Art House, opened with ‘Sangam/Confluence’.

Located inside the Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, NMACC is the first of its kind multi-disciplinary cultural space in India that aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. The grandiose structure has been dubbed the Ambanis’ “humble dedication to New India” by Nita Mukesh Ambani.