‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with girlfriend

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

From child star to father: Daniel Radcliffe, who the world knows as Harry Potter, will welcome his first baby with longtime partner, actor Erin Drake.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Drake have been together since 2012. They met during a film shoot.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with girlfriend Erin Drake, his representatives confirmed to the Us Weekly magazine.

Radcliffe, who shot to fame by playing the titular character in the fantasy film series, and Drake have been together since 2012. They met while shooting the film Kill Your Darlings. 

The couple were recently photographed walking in New York, after which Radcliffe's spokesperson confirmed that they were soon to become parents.

Radcliffe, 33, has been in the spotlight since he was a child, with the Harry Potter films bringing him global stardom.