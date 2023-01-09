 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Owen Roizman (1936-2023): ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ cinematographer was a chameleon with the lens

Devarsi Ghosh
Jan 09, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST

To Roizman's credit are some of the most iconic images and influential cinematographic techniques developed in Hollywood in the 1970s, which saw the rise of such filmmakers as Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and William Friedkin.

Renowned cinematographer, and one of the most crucial talents of the New Hollywood era, Owen Roizman, died last week at his home in Encino, Los Angeles, California. He was 86 and had been under hospice care, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Noted filmmakers and colleagues including Sean Baker, Jon Kasdan and Edgar Wright have shared tributes.

Polio had stunted a young Brooklyn-raised Roizman's desires to be a baseball player, according to Deadline. Camera was at hand. His father was a cameraman for Movietone News newsreel and Roizman would go on to assist cinematographer Gerald Hirschfeld at MPO Videotronics, on the Cold War drama Fail-Safe (1964), among others.

To Roizman's credit are some of the most iconic images and influential cinematographic techniques developed in Hollywood in the 1970s, which saw the rise of such filmmakers as Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and William Friedkin. With the last of these names, Friedkin, the New York-born lensman collaborated on the gritty crime thriller The French Connection (1971) and the horror classic The Exorcist (1973). Both films fetched him Academy Awards nominations for Best Cinematography.

Roizman was nominated three more times: Sidney Lumet’s news media-themed satire Network (1976), Sydney Pollack’s showbiz comedy Tootsie (1982), and Lawrence Kasdan’s 1994 Western Wyatt Earp, starring Kevin Costner as the fabled policeman of the same name. He won an honorary Oscar in 2017.