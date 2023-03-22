 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Brand Sidharth Malhotra set for a big lift after starry marriage with Kiara Advani and movie hits

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

Sidharth and Kiara have the potential to become the next 'happening couple' in the endorsement world as they are more accessible and affordable for a larger number of brands, say experts.

Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra’s brand value is growing with endorsements ranging from Movado luxury watches to Oppo phones but his marriage with fellow actor Kiara Advani will be a turning point, said brand experts.

"Kiara has done well for herself in terms of movies and her presence is much stronger in the brand world, so Sidharth could be a big beneficiary. It's like an inflexion point for him," said Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll.

Kiara Advani is the new entrant in Kroll's most valuable celebrity list with a brand value of $38.3 million. As for Sidharth Malhotra, his brand value stands at $10 million currently.

With a portfolio of nine brands in 2022, Malhotra has signed a couple more this year especially due to the wedding buzz, Jain said.