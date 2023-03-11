 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Box office collections: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has crossed Rs 36 crore in ticket sales in 3 days

Joginder Tuteja
Mar 11, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Released on March 8, 2023 (Holi), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, will likely carry forward the momentum started by 'Pathaan'.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. (Image source: screen shot/YouTube/T-Series)

More than 40 days since the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is raising hopes for another good grosser from Bollywood.

Released on the partial holiday of Holi (March 8), the film collected Rs 15.73 crore on Wednesday. This is the second-best start that a Bollywood film has taken since the release of Drishyam 2, which had collected Rs 15.38 crore on its first day. Post that no Bollywood film (barring Pathaan) released in 2023 has managed to cross even Rs 10 crore on the first day. In that respect, director Luv Ranjan's film will have come as a respite to movie exhibitors.

Expectedly, the film did see a drop on Thursday, since it was a regular working day - ticket sales came to Rs 10.34 crore. The good thing is the romcom cum family drama continued to collect in double digits on Friday, which saw Rs 10.52 crore being accumulated at the box office.