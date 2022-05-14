Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tests COVID-19 positive, will miss Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on May 14 said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and revealed he won't be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival, which begins on May 17.

"Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. I will really miss being there," the actor took to Twitter and wrote.

This is the second time that the Bollywood actor has been tested for COVID-19 positive. Earlier in April 2021, he had said he was tested positive for coronavirus.

Akshay Kumar is among the few celebrities from India including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, and R Madhavan will be joined by the likes of music maestro AR Rahman and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who are supposed to walk the red carpet on May 17.