AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan to walk Cannes Red Carpet 2022. Full list inside

AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and 10 other artistes will represent India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

This year, the 75th Cannes Film Festival will be attended by a host of talents from India, the Centre announced on Tuesday.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, and R Madhavan will be joined by the likes of music maestro AR Rahman and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, among others to walk the red carpet on May 17.

India is the Official Country of Honour at Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film) in this edition of the festival and this is the first time this honour has been bestowed on any country.



Akshay Kumar (actor and producer, Bollywood)

AR Rahman (international music composer)

Mame Khan (folk music composer, singer)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (actor, Bollywood)

Nayanthara (actress, Malayalam, Tamil)

Pooja Hegde (actress, Hindi, Telugu)

Prasoon Joshi (chairman, CBFC)

R Madhavan (actor and producer), World Premier of Rocketry at Cannes

Ricky Kej (music composer)

Shekhar Kapur (filmmaker)

Tamannaah Bhatia (actress, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil Films)

Vani Tripathi (actor)



Here's the full list of the attendees of the Red Carpet event at the 75

"This year, the intent is to showcase the rich flavour and diversity of India – culture, heritage, legacy, and developments through its cinema, " the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.

"The delegation has been hand-picked from across the length and breadth of the country to represent different strengths and aspects of the country."

The Ministry also stated that India being the Official Country of Honour at Cannes Film Market comes at a time when the country has been celebrating its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. India and France are also celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes