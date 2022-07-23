Binge-watching guide: 5 shows to enjoy this weekend

The weekend is here and we have just the right recommendations for your binge session. From true crime shows to heartfelt dramas, here are the shows you can watch on yours days off.

Virgin River

Virgin River delves into the life of a nurse who moves from Los Angeles to a remote Californian town in hopes of starting afresh. Watch this feel-good show starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson on Netflix.

Netflix limited series Maid has won wide praise for its sensitive portrayal of the struggles of a young single mother. Margaret Qualley bagged a Golden Globe nomination for lead character performance in the show.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

This Netflix docuseries is based on serial killer Chandrakant Jha, who murdered eight people in Delhi between 1998 and 2007.

The Terminal List

The Terminal List on Amazon Prime stars Chris Pratt as Navy SEAL Commander James Reece who turns to vengeance while investigating the murder of his entire platoon. The series is based on Jack Carr's best-selling novel of the same name.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows the life of an attorney on autistic spectrum, showing how she tackles professional challenges as a newbie at a top law firm.

