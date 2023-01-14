 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Armed Forces Veterans Day | ‘A documentary on the untold stories of war veterans was befitting’: Ananth Mahadevan

Debarati S. Sen
Jan 14, 2023 / 02:19 AM IST

The screenwriter-director on making a documentary on war veterans as India observes 75 years of independence, OTTs being a boon to television, cinema-illiterate audience, and pedestrian potboilers packaged as commercial cinema.

Ahead of the 7th Armed Forces Veterans Day, on January 14, National Film Award-winning screenwriter-director Ananth Mahadevan announced his Veterans Of War — The India Story. It is a 75-minute documentary film that celebrates 75 years of Indian independence and will feature real-life stories and interviews of Indian armed forces Gallantry awardees.

Written and directed by Mahadevan and produced by Ashvin Gidwani, this documentary stemmed from an idea to do a film on the Indian Navy. Talking exclusively to us about the film Mahadevan says, “The untold stories of war veterans do not deserve to be forgotten or go unsung. Thanks to Commander Vijay Vadhera, I got access to veterans who wouldn’t have, under normal circumstances opened up. He was resourceful in requesting about 30 veterans from all over India to go live on our cameras and narrate one of the most unforgettable moments or events in their lives."

"The stories that emerged were awe-inspiring and we could see an unprecedented documentary in the making. It was a hitherto unexplored cinematic territory and was befitting the occasion of the 75th year of India’s independence. And then a veteran’s son, Ashvin Gidwani, an accomplished theatre and media person jumps in to produce the film as a tribute. Both Federal Bank and Transworld too saw a noble opportunity and associated themselves with the project.”

‘OTT can never replace the joy of a big screen experience’

Mahadevan has the experience of working on all formats of entertainment, including television, theatre, OTT and films and he believes that the rise of OTT will never be a competition for the silver screen.

“The OTT, or rather digital platforms as I prefer calling them, are offshoots of bad television and bad programming on the small screen. The digital platforms had more areas to explore and in a limited format that spared the viewer the burden of insufferably long soaps. But these platforms, though now flushed with cinema-scale budgets can never replace the joy of a big-screen experience. It is a transition time. Just like theatre was threatened by cinema, which in turn was threatened by videos. Even radio was on the verge of a wipe-out by bludgeoning technology. Yet, all of them co-exist now. We need to make our subjects more visually appealing to sustain in cinemas. The formats of digital screens and cinema screens are different.”