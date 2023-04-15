 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ali Wong and Steven Yeun's Beef on Netflix is epic—and proof that dark comedy is peaking

Nidhi Gupta
Apr 15, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

Why English language TV comedies have swapped up the laughter track and cutesy jokes for gallows humour and no-holds-barred absurdity.

Ali Wong plays Amy, the founder of a successful business, in Beef, streaming on Netflix. (Screen grab/Netflix)

The first episode of Netflix’s Beef ends with a restroom marked in yellow piss, a woman running after a man running to his truck, the man gleefully giving her the finger as he drives away, the woman memorizing his number plate—and breaking into a strange deranged leer as Hoobastank’s 2003 anthem “The Reason” grows louder in the background.

Lee Sung Jin’s Beef is hands-down the best thing on Netflix right now—and this is no accident. A 10-episode series produced by the very outre American studio, A24 (which also gave the world Everything Everywhere All At Once), it is a dramedy by the guy who also wrote the cult hit comedy Dave (streaming on Hotstar).

Beef begins inauspiciously, with an incident of road rage featuring the aforementioned man, the frustrated construction business owner Danny (Steven Yuen), and woman, the successful and rich Amy (Ali Wong) with a seemingly picture-perfect life. One bright morning in the parking lot of a megastore, their monster cars almost bump, and very quickly take on their owners’ moods and personalities as they chase each other, running roughshod over LA’s manicured gardens and neat streets.