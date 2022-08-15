 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
75 films that capture a million different ideas of India

Faizal Khan
Aug 15, 2022 / 07:29 PM IST

Limping back to normalcy from a punishing pandemic, the Indian film industry gained in the last two years from novel ideas, fresh talent and a new audience on streaming platforms. First-time directors created new expressions, new language and courage to search for the truth. Some of these offerings of a brave new Indian cinema along with some more in the last half-a-decade are found here on our list of 75 films

Malayalam director Mini I.G.'s first feature film, 'Divorce', tells the story of six women from different social and economic backgrounds facing breakup of marriage.

Adh Chanani Raat (2022): Punjabi; Director: Gurvinder Singh. In the director's own words, about a sadness on the verge of implosion that engulfs a silent agrarian land

Ahaan (2019): Hindi; Director: Nikhil Pherwani. The film casts an actor with Down Syndrome in a lead role

Aamis (2019): Assamese: Director: Bhaskar Hazarika. Meat eating habits and relationships mingle

All That Breathes (2022): Hindi/English; Director: Shaunak Sen. Set against the deadly air pollution of Delhi, the documentary examines life as it relates to social, environmental and political concerns

Anahita' Law (2019): English; Director: Oorvazi Irani. A short film about prejudices against women in Parsi community

An Insignificant Man (2018): Hindi; Director: Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla. A pathbreaking documentary about the making of Aam Aadmi Party

Article 15 (2019): Hindi; Director: Anubhav Sinha: A powerful portrayal of caste prejudices in the country's hinterland

Bhonsle (2018): Hindi: Director: Devashish Makhija. Mumbai's skewed relationship with migrants

Bombay Rose (2019): Hindi: Director: Gitanjali Rao. The painted animation about love and dreams in Mumbai gave a new direction to Indian feature animation

CatDog (2020): Hindi: Director: Ashmita Guha Neogi. With playgrounds shrinking for them, two children device new ways of indoor fun

Chello Show (2021): Gujarati; Director: Pan Nalin. A filmmaker's homage to great directors as cinema moves from celluloid to digital

Divorce (2022): Malayalam; Director: Mini I G. The story of six women from different social, geographical and economic backgrounds going through divorce

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020): Hindi: Director: Alankrita Srivastava. "womanhood, sisterhood, love and everything in between in this charming story about finding freedom"

Dostojee (2021): Hindi; Director: Prasun Chatterjee. Children navigating post-Babri divide

Dug Dug (2021): Hindi; Director: Ritwik Pareek. A Jodhpur real-life story about bizarre beliefs and commercialisation of religion given a new lease of life

Emuthi Puthi (2021): Assamese; Director: Kulanandini Mahanta. A road journey from Bongaigaon to Majlis in Assam by three members of a dysfunctional family

Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon (2018): Hindi; Director: Anamika Haksar. The daily routine of Old Delhi from a working class perspective painted on an artistic canvas

Gully Boy (2018): Hindi; Director: Zoya Akhtar. Music transforms the life of a rapper in Dharavi's slums

Invisible Demons (2021): English/Hindi: Director: Rahul Jain. The anthropocene focus on air pollution affecting the poorest in the national capital

Iravin Nizhal (2022): Tamil; Director: Radhakrishnan Parthiban. A single shot film spanning half-a-century

Jai Bhim (2021): Tamil: Director: TJ Gnanavel. Activism fights police brutality

Jallikattu (2019): Malayalam; Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery. Chaos in a quiet village exposes human barbarism

Jana Gana Mana (2022): Malayalam; Director: Dijo Jose Antony. Fake news is the focus in this courtroom drama

Jersey (2019): Telugu; Director:Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri. A sports drama filled with personal emotions instead of ambition

Jhini Bini Chadariya (2020): Hindi; Director: Ritesh Sharma. Two long traditions of Varanasi held high by its street dancers and weavers are disappearing

Joji (2021): Malayalam; Dileep Pothan. Twenty-first century Macbeth in Kerala's plantation-filled hills

Karnan (2021): Tamil; Director: Mari Selvaraj. A period drama about caste and oppression

Karkhanisanchi Waari (2020): Marathi; Director: Mangesh Joshi. A road trip to a holy river with ashes lead to understanding of the big Indian joint family

Kaun Pravin Tambe (2022): Hindi; Director: Jayprad Desai. A cricket biopic about passion and perseverance

Koode (2018): Malayalam; Director: Anjali Menon. Understanding the meaning of life in fleeting moments

Koozhangal (2021): Tamil; Director: P S Vinothraj. A harsh land and a harder family reveal inequalities and injustices

Kumbalangi Nights (2019): Malayalam; Director: Madhu C Narayanan. Young girls lead a quiet revolution for equality in a picturesque village

Kyoyang Ngarmo (2018): Tibetan; Director: Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam. A Tibetan girl in Delhi looks back at her life as a young refugee fleeing from her homeland

Laila Aur Satt Geet (2020): Haryanvi/Hindi; Director: Pushpendra Singh. A feminist fairy tale set in Kashmir

Maadathy, an Unfairy Tale (2019): Tamil; Director: Leena Manimekhalai. Caste and gender inequalities combine to make a young girl into the status of a goddess

Ma.Ama by Dominic Sangma is the first Garo language film ever to be screened at an international film festival
Ma.ama (2018): Garo; Director: Dominic Sangma. Memories come calling in the Garo hills of Meghalaya

Madappally United (2021): Malayalam; Director: Ajay Govind. The new generation hits vested interests for a six

Manto (2018): Urdu; Director: Nandita Das. Sadaat Hasan Manto in the middle of the Partition

Moothon (2019): Malayalam; Director: Geetu Mohandas. A same-sex relationship unsettles the calm waters of Lakshadweep

Nauha (2022): Hindi; Director: Pratham Khurana. A film school diploma film about an ailing older adult and his caregiver

Nasir (2018): Tamil; Director: Arun Karthick. One day in the life of a street vendor

Nayattu (2021): Malayalam; Director: Martin Prakkat. Three police officers on the run from a corrupt political establishment

Nimtoh (2019): Nepali; Director: Saurav Rai. Celebrating life in rural Darjeeling in the middle of a wedding

Nishiddho (2022): Malayalam/Bengali; Director: Tara Ramanujan. The struggles of a migrant worker from West Bengal in Kerala

Once Upon a Time in Calcutta (2021): Bengali; Director: Aditya Vikram Sengupta. A story of urban dwellers who can't move on while fluctuating between the past and present

Pabung Syam (2021): Manipuri; Director: Haobam Paban Kumar. A documentary on the life of Manipur's first film actor

Pahuna: The Little Visitors (2017): Nepali; Director: Paakhi A Tyrewala. Three Nepalese children cross over to Sikkim to escape from political upheaval in their country

Paka (2021): Malayalam; Director: Nithin Lukose. Wayanad's violent history of settlers given a contemporary Romeo and Juliet twist

Parched (2015): Hindi; Director: Leena Yadav. Women in rural Rajasthan negotiate the road to sexual freedom

Pedro (2021): Kannada; Director: Natesh Hegde. A middle-aged electrician accidentally kills the cow of his landlord

Sardar Udham (2021): Hindi/Punjabi/English; Director: Shoojit Sircar. Revealing the journey of Udham Singh as a revolutionary

Sarpatta Parambarai (2022): Tamil; Director: Pa. Ranjith. A young boxer fighting for his and his clan's glory in Chennai of the 70s

See U Soon (2020): Malayalam; Director: Joe Baby. A story of woeful conditions of migrants in the Middle East and one of the earliest films to find a way around the pandemic for production

Shabaash Mithu (2022): Hindi; Director: Srijit Mukherjee. A biopic of just-retired Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj

Shankar's Fairies (2020): Hindi; Director: A Banaras family celebrates growing up in a Lucknow home

Shot Await-The Making of Changlangshu’s New Logdrum : Nagaland short documentary, Directors: Sangti Wanmai and Angke Konyak. A short documentary about a Nagaland village rooting for its traditions

Sir (2016): Hindi; Director: Rohena Gera. A rich and successful single man falls in love with his maid in Mumbai

Sona Dhwandi Bhed Te Suchha Pahad (2018): Nepali; Director: Ridham Janve. Real shepherds act in this film shot in the Himalayan ranges portraying life in the unforgiving mountain terrain

Sudani From Nigeria (2017): Malayalam; Director: Ethnicities converge in this village drama surrounding the Beautiful Game

The Blind Rabbit (2020): Hindi/English; Director: Pallavi Paul. Art and academic practices merge in a fiction-non-fiction hybrid investigating a violent establishment

The Cinema Travellers (2016): Hindi; Director: Shirley Abraham and Amit Madheshiya. A peep into the tradition of travelling cinema

The Disciple (2020): Marathi; Director: Chaitanya Tamhane. Discipline and sacrifice guide a classical musician's career

The Great Indian Kitchen (2021): Malayalam; Director: Joe Baby. A searing indictment of Indian patriarchy

A Night of Knowing Nothing (2020): Hindi; Director: Payal Kapadia. Student protests in the time of a separation

The Return (2021): Urdu/English; Director: Hena Ashraf. Short documentary about an immigrant's troubled relationship with her father brings her back to her village

The Sky is Pink (2019): Hindi/English; Director: Shonali Bose. A real-life story of family's determination to save their ailing child

The Song of Scorpions (2017): Rajasthani; Director: Anup Singh. The Irrfan Khan-starrer about a tribal woman breaking free from shackles

To Let (2017): Tamil; Director: Chezhiyan. A lower middle class family's search for a suitable home brings out class disparities

Tumbbad (2018): Marathi; Director: Rahil Anil Bare. The horror genre at its best

Urf (2021): Hindi; Director: Geetika Narang. Bollywood lookalikes share their ambitions in this documentary

Village Rockstars (2018): Assamese; Director: Rima Das. Children let their dreams fly in a remote village

Vikram: Hitlist (2022): Tamil; Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj. An espionage thriller aspiring for a world without drugs and wars

Vivek (2019): Hindi; Director: Anand Patwardhan. Turning the camera to the assault on the country's secular traditions

Writing With Fire (2020): Hindi; Director: Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. Dalit women break into the world of journalism

83 (2021): Hindi; Director: Kabir Khan. An unlikeliest of summits in Kapil and his devils conquering the Everest of cricket

Faizal Khan is an independent journalist who writes on art.
first published: Aug 15, 2022 07:25 pm
