75 films that capture a million different ideas of India

Adh Chanani Raat (2022): Punjabi; Director: Gurvinder Singh. In the director's own words, about a sadness on the verge of implosion that engulfs a silent agrarian land

Ahaan (2019): Hindi; Director: Nikhil Pherwani. The film casts an actor with Down Syndrome in a lead role

Aamis (2019): Assamese: Director: Bhaskar Hazarika. Meat eating habits and relationships mingle

All That Breathes (2022): Hindi/English; Director: Shaunak Sen. Set against the deadly air pollution of Delhi, the documentary examines life as it relates to social, environmental and political concerns

Anahita' Law (2019): English; Director: Oorvazi Irani. A short film about prejudices against women in Parsi community

An Insignificant Man (2018): Hindi; Director: Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla. A pathbreaking documentary about the making of Aam Aadmi Party

Article 15 (2019): Hindi; Director: Anubhav Sinha: A powerful portrayal of caste prejudices in the country's hinterland

Bhonsle (2018): Hindi: Director: Devashish Makhija. Mumbai's skewed relationship with migrants

Bombay Rose (2019): Hindi: Director: Gitanjali Rao. The painted animation about love and dreams in Mumbai gave a new direction to Indian feature animation

CatDog (2020): Hindi: Director: Ashmita Guha Neogi. With playgrounds shrinking for them, two children device new ways of indoor fun

Chello Show (2021): Gujarati; Director: Pan Nalin. A filmmaker's homage to great directors as cinema moves from celluloid to digital

Divorce (2022): Malayalam; Director: Mini I G. The story of six women from different social, geographical and economic backgrounds going through divorce

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020): Hindi: Director: Alankrita Srivastava. "womanhood, sisterhood, love and everything in between in this charming story about finding freedom"

Dostojee (2021): Hindi; Director: Prasun Chatterjee. Children navigating post-Babri divide

Dug Dug (2021): Hindi; Director: Ritwik Pareek. A Jodhpur real-life story about bizarre beliefs and commercialisation of religion given a new lease of life

Emuthi Puthi (2021): Assamese; Director: Kulanandini Mahanta. A road journey from Bongaigaon to Majlis in Assam by three members of a dysfunctional family

Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon (2018): Hindi; Director: Anamika Haksar. The daily routine of Old Delhi from a working class perspective painted on an artistic canvas

Gully Boy (2018): Hindi; Director: Zoya Akhtar. Music transforms the life of a rapper in Dharavi's slums

Invisible Demons (2021): English/Hindi: Director: Rahul Jain. The anthropocene focus on air pollution affecting the poorest in the national capital

Iravin Nizhal (2022): Tamil; Director: Radhakrishnan Parthiban. A single shot film spanning half-a-century

Jai Bhim (2021): Tamil: Director: TJ Gnanavel. Activism fights police brutality

Jallikattu (2019): Malayalam; Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery. Chaos in a quiet village exposes human barbarism

Jana Gana Mana (2022): Malayalam; Director: Dijo Jose Antony. Fake news is the focus in this courtroom drama

Jersey (2019): Telugu; Director:Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri. A sports drama filled with personal emotions instead of ambition

Jhini Bini Chadariya (2020): Hindi; Director: Ritesh Sharma. Two long traditions of Varanasi held high by its street dancers and weavers are disappearing

Joji (2021): Malayalam; Dileep Pothan. Twenty-first century Macbeth in Kerala's plantation-filled hills

Karnan (2021): Tamil; Director: Mari Selvaraj. A period drama about caste and oppression

Karkhanisanchi Waari (2020): Marathi; Director: Mangesh Joshi. A road trip to a holy river with ashes lead to understanding of the big Indian joint family

Kaun Pravin Tambe (2022): Hindi; Director: Jayprad Desai. A cricket biopic about passion and perseverance

Koode (2018): Malayalam; Director: Anjali Menon. Understanding the meaning of life in fleeting moments

Koozhangal (2021): Tamil; Director: P S Vinothraj. A harsh land and a harder family reveal inequalities and injustices

Kumbalangi Nights (2019): Malayalam; Director: Madhu C Narayanan. Young girls lead a quiet revolution for equality in a picturesque village

Kyoyang Ngarmo (2018): Tibetan; Director: Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam. A Tibetan girl in Delhi looks back at her life as a young refugee fleeing from her homeland

Laila Aur Satt Geet (2020): Haryanvi/Hindi; Director: Pushpendra Singh. A feminist fairy tale set in Kashmir

Maadathy, an Unfairy Tale (2019): Tamil; Director: Leena Manimekhalai. Caste and gender inequalities combine to make a young girl into the status of a goddess

Ma.Ama by Dominic Sangma is the first Garo language film ever to be screened at an international film festival Ma.ama (2018): Garo; Director: Dominic Sangma. Memories come calling in the Garo hills of Meghalaya

Madappally United (2021): Malayalam; Director: Ajay Govind. The new generation hits vested interests for a six

Manto (2018): Urdu; Director: Nandita Das. Sadaat Hasan Manto in the middle of the Partition

Moothon (2019): Malayalam; Director: Geetu Mohandas. A same-sex relationship unsettles the calm waters of Lakshadweep

Nauha (2022): Hindi; Director: Pratham Khurana. A film school diploma film about an ailing older adult and his caregiver

Nasir (2018): Tamil; Director: Arun Karthick. One day in the life of a street vendor

Nayattu (2021): Malayalam; Director: Martin Prakkat. Three police officers on the run from a corrupt political establishment

Nimtoh (2019): Nepali; Director: Saurav Rai. Celebrating life in rural Darjeeling in the middle of a wedding

Nishiddho (2022): Malayalam/Bengali; Director: Tara Ramanujan. The struggles of a migrant worker from West Bengal in Kerala

Once Upon a Time in Calcutta (2021): Bengali; Director: Aditya Vikram Sengupta. A story of urban dwellers who can't move on while fluctuating between the past and present

Pabung Syam (2021): Manipuri; Director: Haobam Paban Kumar. A documentary on the life of Manipur's first film actor

Pahuna: The Little Visitors (2017): Nepali; Director: Paakhi A Tyrewala. Three Nepalese children cross over to Sikkim to escape from political upheaval in their country

Paka (2021): Malayalam; Director: Nithin Lukose. Wayanad's violent history of settlers given a contemporary Romeo and Juliet twist

Parched (2015): Hindi; Director: Leena Yadav. Women in rural Rajasthan negotiate the road to sexual freedom

Pedro (2021): Kannada; Director: Natesh Hegde. A middle-aged electrician accidentally kills the cow of his landlord

Sardar Udham (2021): Hindi/Punjabi/English; Director: Shoojit Sircar. Revealing the journey of Udham Singh as a revolutionary

Sarpatta Parambarai (2022): Tamil; Director: Pa. Ranjith. A young boxer fighting for his and his clan's glory in Chennai of the 70s

See U Soon (2020): Malayalam; Director: Joe Baby. A story of woeful conditions of migrants in the Middle East and one of the earliest films to find a way around the pandemic for production

Shabaash Mithu (2022): Hindi; Director: Srijit Mukherjee. A biopic of just-retired Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj

Shankar's Fairies (2020): Hindi; Director: A Banaras family celebrates growing up in a Lucknow home

Shot Await-The Making of Changlangshu’s New Logdrum : Nagaland short documentary, Directors: Sangti Wanmai and Angke Konyak. A short documentary about a Nagaland village rooting for its traditions

Sir (2016): Hindi; Director: Rohena Gera. A rich and successful single man falls in love with his maid in Mumbai

Sona Dhwandi Bhed Te Suchha Pahad (2018): Nepali; Director: Ridham Janve. Real shepherds act in this film shot in the Himalayan ranges portraying life in the unforgiving mountain terrain

Sudani From Nigeria (2017): Malayalam; Director: Ethnicities converge in this village drama surrounding the Beautiful Game

The Blind Rabbit (2020): Hindi/English; Director: Pallavi Paul. Art and academic practices merge in a fiction-non-fiction hybrid investigating a violent establishment

The Cinema Travellers (2016): Hindi; Director: Shirley Abraham and Amit Madheshiya. A peep into the tradition of travelling cinema

The Disciple (2020): Marathi; Director: Chaitanya Tamhane. Discipline and sacrifice guide a classical musician's career

The Great Indian Kitchen (2021): Malayalam; Director: Joe Baby. A searing indictment of Indian patriarchy

A Night of Knowing Nothing (2020): Hindi; Director: Payal Kapadia. Student protests in the time of a separation

The Return (2021): Urdu/English; Director: Hena Ashraf. Short documentary about an immigrant's troubled relationship with her father brings her back to her village

The Sky is Pink (2019): Hindi/English; Director: Shonali Bose. A real-life story of family's determination to save their ailing child

The Song of Scorpions (2017): Rajasthani; Director: Anup Singh. The Irrfan Khan-starrer about a tribal woman breaking free from shackles

To Let (2017): Tamil; Director: Chezhiyan. A lower middle class family's search for a suitable home brings out class disparities

Tumbbad (2018): Marathi; Director: Rahil Anil Bare. The horror genre at its best

Urf (2021): Hindi; Director: Geetika Narang. Bollywood lookalikes share their ambitions in this documentary

Village Rockstars (2018): Assamese; Director: Rima Das. Children let their dreams fly in a remote village

Vikram: Hitlist (2022): Tamil; Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj. An espionage thriller aspiring for a world without drugs and wars

Vivek (2019): Hindi; Director: Anand Patwardhan. Turning the camera to the assault on the country's secular traditions

Writing With Fire (2020): Hindi; Director: Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. Dalit women break into the world of journalism

83 (2021): Hindi; Director: Kabir Khan. An unlikeliest of summits in Kapil and his devils conquering the Everest of cricket