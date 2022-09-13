Emmy Awards 2022: Live updates from television’s biggest night

Emmy Awards 2022: All you need to know about this year's nominees, biggest shows, red carpet fashion and more
September 13, 2022 / 06:00 AM IST
Murray Bartlett wins Emmy for 'White Lotus'
Murray Bartlett won his first Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. He playedArmond in HBO’s 'The White Lotus'
September 13, 2022 / 05:56 AM IST
The first award of the night goes to Michael Keaton for 'Dopesick'
For his role as Dr Samuel Finnix in Dopesick, Michael Keaton won an Emmy for best actor in a limited or anthology series
September 13, 2022 / 05:51 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2022: Red carpet updates |
Celebrities arrive atMicrosoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 74th Emmy Awards.
Zendaya stunned in black, as did Julia Garner. Take a look at the other celebrities who turned heads at the red carpet.
September 13, 2022 / 05:47 AM IST
Emmy Awards 2022
| Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's blog on the 74th Emmy Awards, where we bring you live updates from television's biggest night