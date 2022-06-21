Elon Musk’s daughter files for name change: I ‘no longer wish to be related’ to him

One of Elon Musk’s children wants to ditch his powerful last name. Xavier Alexander Musk, born male, has filed to change their name legally to reflect their new gender identity as a female.

TMZ reported that Elon Musk’s trans daughter, who was formerly known as Xavier Musk, filed documents in LA County to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson a day after her 18th birthday in April.

The documents state the reason for the name change as “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Vivian is ditching the Musk surname in favour of ‘Wilson’, which is her mother Justine’s last name.

Justine Wilson and Elon Musk were married from 2000 to 2008. Their first son, Nevada, was born in 2002 and died at the age of 10 weeks of sudden infant death syndrome. Vivian and her twin Griffin, born in 2004, are the eldest of the Tesla chief’s seven children.

TMZ reported that “neither Elon or Vivian has previously said anything publicly about their relationship or her transition.”

It is worth noting that Elon Musk, in July 2020, tweeted “Pronouns suck.”

Months later, he tweeted his support of trans rights but added “these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”