Elon Musk says by 'free speech' he means 'that which matches the law'

Self-proclaimed "free speech" absolutist Elon Musk clarified what he actually means by the term. "By 'free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law," he tweeted.

"I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."

"Free speech" has been central to the tech billionaire's plans even before acquiring Twitter for $44 billion. His presumed definition of the term was the cause of concern to many with several planning to leave the micro-blogging platform in fear of hate speeches and spread of misinformation in the name of "free speech".

In fact, Elon Musk's clarification comes in the wake of #leavetwitter and #leavingtwitter trending on the social media platform. Prominent among them is British actress Jameela Jamil who announced her decision to leave Twitter soon after Musk bought it.

“I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny,” she wrote.

Jamil said her pictures with her dog Barold would be her “last tweet”.

Reacting to the apparent exodus, Musk tweeted, "The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all," before following it up with the clarification.