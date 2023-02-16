 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Elon Musk’s pet raised Dogecoin’s market cap by $500 million within minutes

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

'The new CEO of Twitter', Elon Musk joked as he shared photos of his dog comfortably occupying the Twitter high office earlier this week.

Elon Musk's pet at his Twitter office. (@ElonMusk/Twitter)

Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog is not just another pet -- it is capable of taking the crypto markets by storm.

In a tweet on February 15, Musk introduced his pet as the "new CEO of Twitter", posting a photo of the dog occupying the boss's chair.

"He is much better than that other guy," Musk wrote, apparently mocking himself.

While internet users fawned over the adorable dog dressed perfectly for its role, something else happened.

 