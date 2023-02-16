Elon Musk’s pet raised Dogecoin’s market cap by $500 million within minutes

Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog is not just another pet -- it is capable of taking the crypto markets by storm.

In a tweet on February 15, Musk introduced his pet as the "new CEO of Twitter", posting a photo of the dog occupying the boss's chair.

"He is much better than that other guy," Musk wrote, apparently mocking himself.

While internet users fawned over the adorable dog dressed perfectly for its role, something else happened.