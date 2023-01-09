 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Drug samples, brand reminders to doctors should not be seen as gifts: Pharma body

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 09, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

The government is likely to revise the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices in 2023. 

drugs_300_13218456

Tax amendments rules introduced as part of the Finance Bill 2022 stopped pharma companies from claiming the cost of various freebies and largesse offered to doctors as a business deduction.

Drug makers are now lobbying for spending on drug samples and brand reminders to be made tax-deductible.

Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, said regular business practices such as offering not-for sale drug samples to healthcare professionals should not be treated as 'income' accruing to the doctors.

“..there is a dichotomy in the law. So what we are trying to do is correct that. That sample is a part of genuine marketing activity,” Jain told Moneycontrol. “It is not an income for the doctor.”

The Finance Act, 2022 inserted a new section, 194R, to the Income Tax Act, 1962, providing for deduction of tax at source (TDS) on benefits or perquisites obtained from business or profession.

Jain said that this clause needs to be aligned to the government’s policy of ease of doing business.