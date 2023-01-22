 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Does working remote blur work-home balance? IIT, IIM study finds the answer

PTI
Jan 22, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Most employees found the 'work-family conflict' unbearable, the study found.

Work-from-home caused an incredible amount of stress on both male and female employees, especially those who were married, the study found. (Representational image)

Has work from home violated boundaries of employees? Does gender play a role in remote work being productive? Is working from office better to maintain work life balance? Experts at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar have the answers.

Teams from the two reputed institutes conducted an investigation into the situation to analyse whether the boundary between work and home is blurred during remote work, and whether work affects family life negatively and vice versa. The study has also been published in noted journal "Employee relations".

According to them, the Covid pandemic forced many organisations to assign their employees work-from-home. This choice pleased many organisations as they saved on risks and maintenance costs. Big employers have continued the trend. However, not all employees are happy.

"Work-from-home caused an incredible amount of stress on both male and female employees, especially those who were married. New complications had arisen that had never been dealt with before, for instance, a fear of Covid, pandemic-related job insecurity, and so on," Rupashree Baral, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras told PTI.

"The boundary between work and home was blurred, work affected family life negatively and vice versa, which is known as 'work-family conflict'. Employees find the situation 'unbearable'. They also feel like a failing parent and a failing professional. The persistent traditional gender ideology in a country like India increased the stress during peak pandemic, especially for women since they were expected to take care of the household, children and their profession all at once and in one place," she added.

The study found that a 'problem-focused coping strategy' was vital to deal with the boundary breakage between work and home and prevent either from them negatively affecting the other.