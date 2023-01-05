 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India amid outrage over drunk man urinating on woman

Stella Dey
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

The DGCA also said "regulatory obligations" were not followed and accused Air India of being "devoid of empathy".

The incident happened in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. (Representational)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Air India over a November incident when an inebriated man urinated on a passenger - a woman in her 70s - on a New York to Delhi flight in a business class horror show that has caused a massive outrage.

The aviation regulator body said the incident came to their notice on January 4, almost a month and half after it happened and they have asked for details about the incident from Air India and how the passenger was handled after the shameful act.

The DGCA also said that Air India's conduct in this case appears to be "unprofessional" and has led to a "systemic failure".

"For fact finding, DGCA sought the details of the incident from Air India and on the basis of reply of the airline, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with. The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure," the DGCA said in a statement while issuing a show cause notice to the airline, pilots, cabin crew and the director of in-flight services.

The statement also said "regulatory obligations" were not followed and accused the airline of being "devoid of empathy".

The regulatory body has granted them two weeks time to respond for what they called "dereliction of their regulatory obligations".