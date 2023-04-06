 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ranked 9th busiest in the world in 2022

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

The ACI report also revealed that Delhi's IGI Airport experienced a 60.2% increase in passenger traffic as compared to last year.

The IGI Airport is the only airport from south and southeast Asia to feature in the top 10 list.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has secured the ninth position in the list of the world's busiest airports in 2022, handling 59.5 million passengers annually. The data was shared by the Airports Council International (ACI) World, a global organisation that assesses airport standards. This marks a significant improvement for IGI Airport, which was ranked 13th in 2021 and 17th in 2019 before the pandemic.

The IGI Airport is the only airport from south and southeast Asia to feature in the top 10 list. The top 10 airports for total passenger traffic, representing 10% of global traffic, saw a gain of 51.7% from 2021. The overall passenger traffic at these airports, however, was around 85% in comparison to 2019 figures. ACI reported that with the resumption of international travel, 2022 global passenger traffic reached close to 7 billion, representing a 53.5% increase from 2021, or a 73.8% recovery from 2019.

The ACI report also revealed that the IGI Airport experienced a 60.2% increase in passenger traffic as compared to last year. However, passenger traffic remains 13.1% lower than the 2019 figures, suggesting that even though passenger traffic has stabilised, it is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The world's busiest airport, Georgia’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, remained at the top spot in 2022, with 93.6 million passengers. IGI Airport ranked one position behind London's Heathrow Airport, which handled 61.6 million passengers, while Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport was the 10th busiest airport in the world, handling 57.4 million passengers.