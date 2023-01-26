Republic Day 2023: For the first time, 105mm field gun used for 21-gun salute. Watch

This Republic Day, the vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns that traditionally fires the thundering ceremonial 21-gun salute was replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns this year. This is also the first time that only made-in-India weapon systems were showcased during the Republic Day parade.

During a press interaction earlier, Chief of Staff Delhi Area Major General Bhavnish Kumar had said, “We are transitioning towards indigenisation” and the “time is not far when all are equipment will be ‘swadeshi'”.

Asked about the reason behind the move of replacing the 25-pounders for Republic Day, Major General Kumar told news agency PTI, “Since the 105 mm Indian Field Gun is an indigenised gun, so we want to use this to replace the 25-pounder guns used earlier for the 21-gun salute. And, it is a matter of pride that we are showcasing our indigenous gun for this too”.

Read more: Republic Day 2023: IAF's fighter jets fly in 'Trishul' formation above parade. Watch

The 105 IFG (Indian Field Gun) was designed in 1972. The Gun Carriage factory, Jabalpur, and Field Gun Factory, Kanpur, manufacture it. They are in service since 1984, Kumar added.

Moneycontrol News