 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Pema Khandu govt building mini power projects along China border in Arunachal

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

Under the 'Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination Programme', these 50 micro, mini and small hydropower projects of 10100 Kilowatt (KW) capacity are being built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

Pema Khandu govt building mini power projects along China border in Arunachal

The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched an ambitious plan to build 50 mini hydropower projects along the border with China for electrification of remote villages that are facing challenges of poor connectivity and mountainous terrain.

Under the 'Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination Programme', these 50 micro, mini and small hydropower projects of 10100 Kilowatt (KW) capacity are being built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

"''The 50 projects are being implemented in a phased manner and under Phase-I, 17 projects with an installed capacity of 1255 KW and at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore, have been taken up, Chief Minister Pema Khandu told PTI during a visit here.

These are stand-alone projects and include localised transmission and distribution components to facilitate essential services to the border villages in one go.