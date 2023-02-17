New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan ‘excellent leader, understands community’, says outgoing boss Susan Wojcicki

YouTube's longtime CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down, making way for Indian-origin executive Neal Mohan to take over the leadership role.

Neal Mohan has been with the video-sharing platform since 2015, as its chief product officer responsible for user experience and global trust and safety measures.

Mohan is an "excellent leader" who understands the YouTube community and what users need now and in the future, Wojcicki said in her farewell note.

"I remain convinced today, just as I was when I started nine years ago, that YouTube's best days are ahead of it," she added. "And with Neal and our incredible team of employees, you will all be in good hands. "

Wojcicki will now be returning to Google, YouTube's parent company, in an advisory role. She was instrumental in Google's founding, having rented space in her parents' home to Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 1998. A year later, she joined Google as its 16th employee. Wojcicki helped build Google's image search, lead its video search and working to acquire YouTube and ad portal DoubleClick. Before moving to Google, Wojcicki will assist Mohan in transitioning to the YouTube CEO role. Mohan is also a Google veteran, having joined the company through its acquisition of DoubleClick in 2008. At that time, he was the ad platform's senior vice president of strategy and product management. At Google, Mohan led the video advertising and display business. He was also incharge of its advertising product offerings on YouTube, the Google Display Network, AdMob and AdSense. He led key acquisitions, including Teracent, Invite Media and Admeld. Mohan was roped in as Wojcicki's second-in-command after she took over as YouTube CEO in 2014.