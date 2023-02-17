 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan ‘excellent leader, understands community’, says outgoing boss Susan Wojcicki

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Neal Mohan will be YouTube's new leader as longtime CEO Susan Wojcicki plans to move to Google in an advisory position.

Neal Mohan previously served as the chief product officer of YouTube.

YouTube's longtime CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down, making way for Indian-origin executive Neal Mohan to take over the leadership role.

Neal Mohan has been with the video-sharing platform since 2015, as its chief product officer responsible for user experience and global trust and safety measures.

Mohan is an "excellent leader" who understands the YouTube community and what users need now and in the future, Wojcicki said in her farewell note.

"I remain convinced today, just as I was when I started nine years ago, that YouTube's best days are ahead of it," she added. "And with Neal and our incredible team of employees, you will all be in good hands. "

 