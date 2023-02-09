 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Reserve Bank raises policy rate to 6.5 per cent, inflation remains a worry

The Reserve Bank has raised the repurchase rates by a quarter percentage point, the sixth increase in a row, but said persistently high core inflation, after stripping out volatile food and fuel prices, is keeping its monetary policy committee wary of declaring victory over price pressures. The central bank estimated inflation to average 5.3 per cent in 2023-24, above its 4 per cent target. It forecast the economy to expand at 6.4 per cent, slightly lower that the projection in the Economic Survey.

Why it’s important: The quantum of rate hike was widely expected and has already been priced in. The moderation in retail inflation in recent months has led so smaller hikes that before but a pause in the tightening monetary policy cycle may take some more time.

 