Maharashtra: Centre approves renaming Aurangabad as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and Osmanabad as 'Dharashiv'

Feb 24, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision.

The Union government has approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad city as `Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and the Osmanabad city as `Dharashiv'.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the news on Twitter.

Aurangabad derives its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Osmanabad was named for a 20th century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the eldest son of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the second ruler of the Maratha state founded by his father. Sambhaji Maharaj was executed on Aurangzeb's orders in 1689.