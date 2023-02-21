Live News: Russia suspends participation in the strategic arms treaty START

Live News Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin said if the United States will conduct nuclear tests, we will do the same too.
At least 8,000 civilians killed since Russian invasion: UN
-- The United Nations Office for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said that at least 8,006 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded it nearly 12 months ago on February 24.
-- Another 13,287 civilians have been wounded during the time, the OHCHR said.
Indira Gandhi removed my father as Union Secretary, he was superseded during Rajiv Gandhi period: EAM Jaishankar
“My father was a bureaucrat who had become a secretary but he was removed from his secretaryship. In 1980, when Indira Gandhi was re-elected, he was the first secretary she removed...He saw his career in bureaucracy stalled. He was superseded in the RajivGandhi period,” External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said in an interview.
Gulf sees today’s India as much more credible than India of 10 years ago: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: “The Gulf nations see today’s India as much more credible than the India of 10 years ago…You ask people in the Gulf, do you prefer Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his predecessors? I am willing to take a bet that every one of the Gulf countries will say they prefer PM Modi.”
‘Vaccine Maitri’ shaped global perception of India, says EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said, Prime Minister NarendraModi’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme launched during the COVID-19 pandemic shaped the global perception of India. He said: “If you ask me a single thing that we have done in the last ten years which has shaped global views about India, it is ‘Vaccine Maitri’.”
Commenting on India’s foreign policy, he said: “If you look today, India’s global standing is clearly very much higher and quite strong. Strategically, there’s much more clarity in our own thinking and operations.”
“On big global issues today, I think the expectation is that India would have an opinion. We have been able to demonstrate to the world that we are an exceptional international power.”
Four applicants get Rs 166 crore under PLI Scheme for Pharma industry
-- The Union Government's Department of Pharmaceuticals on February 21 released the first tranche of incentives under the Product Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of pharmaceuticals amounting to Rs 166 crore to four selected applicants.
-- The financial outlay under this PLI scheme, launched in 2021, is Rs 15,000 crore over a period of six years.
-- So far, 55 applicants have been selected under the scheme, including 20 Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Russia to suspend participation in strategic arms treaty START, Putin announces in state-of-the-nation address
Russian President Vladimir Putin said if the United States will conduct nuclear tests, we will do the same too.
“This narrative that the Indian govt is on the defensive, we are being accommodative…If we were being accommodative, then who sent Indian Army to LAC? Congress leader Rahul Gandhi didn’t send them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent them...It should be asked who's telling the truth,” said EAM Dr S Jaishankar
Live News: Putin says 'traitors' in Russia must be brought to justice
President Vladimir Putin said that Russians who had chosen "the path of betrayal" must be brought to justice in his speech, the leader said
"Those who have embarked on the path of betrayal of Russia must be held accountable under the law" according to a report by Agence France Presse.
Live News: 'West tries to economically suppress post-Soviet countries' says Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin allged that the Western countries never stopped trying to set post-Soviet countries on fire through means of economic suppression.
Live News: Russian economy has withstood Western sanctions, says Vladimir Putin
-The Russian President said Russia has all the financial resources it needs to guarantee its national security and development despite sweeping economic sanctions.
-He added that the Russian domestic companies had rebuilt their supply chains in response to the sanctions.
Live News: 'Will develop international north, and south corridor improving links with India, Iran and the middle east' says Putin
-Putin, talking about his plans and ambitions for the future, focuses on improving economic connections. He talks about extending highways from Moscow to Kazan and with Mongolia and China, to increase Russia's connections with east Asia.
-Putin wants to develop an international north, and south corridor improving links with India, Iran and the middle east.
-Modernising railways and improving northern shipping routes are also part of his plans, Putin says.
Live News: Putin claims Russia witnessed 'record harvest'
Thanking the farmers for what he calls a "record harvest" in the country, Putin said that he plans to increase the export of grain to 60 million tonnes by the end of 2023.
Live News: 'Want to build a safe system of international payments' says Putin
-Putin said he wants to build a safe system of international payments that will reduce dependence on the West.
-He added that the Western sanctions designed to make the Russian people "suffer" did not succeed, and claims the share of Russian rubles in international transactions has "doubled"
Live News: Putin pledges support for Russian soldiers via government foundation
-Vladimir Putin vowed to create a special government foundation whose job it will be to provide targeted aid to participants in the so-called special military operation and their families.
-He says it will coordinate social and medical support as well as employment and entrepreneurship and any issues will need to be settled in "real time".
Live News: Putin addresses concerns about treatment of soldiers and conscripts
Vladimir Putin addressed concerns about the treatment of soldiers and conscripts.
Over the last year, several accounts have emerged denouncing the conditions that Russian troops are forced to train in and the lack of proper equipment and compensation for those who have died has often been deemed inadequate.
He announced higher wages, social security and concessions for homebuyers for those who work in the military sector.
Live News: Putin says initiators of anti-Russian economic sanctions are punishing themselves
Addressing the sanctions on Russia, Putin said the west has begun “not just a military and information, but an economic aggression” against Russia. “They have not achieved success in either of these areas,” he added
Live News: 'We are together now' says Putin mentioning Donetsk and Luhansk regions
-Vladimir Putin claimed the separatist Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as he calls the people there brothers and sisters, adding "we are now together again, that means we become even stronger".
-He adds he can't wait for the "long-awaited peace to return to our homeland".
Live News: 'Impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield' claims Putin
The Russian leader said the West “cannot fail to realize that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield,” which is why it is waging “more and more aggressive information attacks” on Russia’s “traditional values” that target the younger generation.
Live News: Putin says West seeks global confrontation with Russia
-Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Western countries sought to turn the Ukraine conflict into a global confrontation with Russia
-He added that Russia's existence was at stake.
"They intend to translate the local conflict into a global confrontation, we understand it this way and will react accordingly," Putin told lawmakers.
Live News: Putin vows to press offensive in Ukraine
-"Step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us," Putin said ahead of the first anniversary of the military intervention.
-Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday vowed to "systematically" press on with Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, as he gave his state of the nation address.
Live News: Putin thanks Russian troops engaged in fighting in Ukraine
-The Russian President thanked those in the Russian armed forces who have been fighting in Ukraine.
-He says there are too many people and units involved to name them all and he did not want to risk omitting someone.
-He also praised mothers, wives, doctors, nurses, railway workers, engineers, and agricultural workers for their role in helping the war effort.
-He also thanked “military journalists” who, he says, are “risking their lives to tell the truth to the whole world.”
Live News: Putin says Russia was open to dialogue with the west
The Russian president said they were open to dialogue with the west and were open to an equal system of security, but “in response, we were getting dishonest answers” and specific actions to expand NATO and deploy new anti-missile systems in Europe. He says “the whole planet is dotted” with US bases.
Live News: 'The west released the genie from the bottle', says Putin
The Russian leader alleged that “an endless flow of accusations against Russia” at the recent Munich security conference have been made
He also said “the west released the genie from the bottle” as a result of wars, and accuses the west of perpetrating multiple coups.
Live News: Vladimir Putin says Ukrainian people were 'hostages of their western masters'
-The Russian leader claimed the Ukrainian people had become “hostages of their western masters”
-He alleged that theyt had occupied the country in political, economic and military terms.
-Putin also said “the regime is not serving their national interest. They are serving the interests of foreign powers.”
-He said the west is trying to turn a local conflict into a global conflict and “we will react in an appropriate way. We are talking about the existence of our country.”
Live News: Putin alleges Ukraine ‘started the war’ over Donbas region
-Putin said Russia tried to settle the conflict in the Donbas region which had been simmering since early 2014 by peaceful means but was eventually forced to take action.
-“We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs, a very different scenario was being prepared,” Putin said
Live News: Russian President Putin addresses Russian Elite
Russian President Vladimir Putin began his state of the nation address on Tuesday, ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.
"I am speaking to you at a difficult and key moment for our country, at a time of profound changes everywhere in the world," Putin told Russia's top officials and political elites.
Live News: Putin accuses West of withdrawing from 'fundamental agreements'
-"Ukraine and Donbas have become a symbol of total lies," Putin says, accusing the West of withdrawing from "fundamental agreements" and giving "hypocritical statements" as well as expanding Nato and "covering us with an umbrella".
-"I want to repeat: it is them who are culpable for the war, and we are using force to stop it," Putin said
Live News: Vladimir Putin vows to 'systematically' continue Ukraine offensive
Live News: Vladimir Putin addresses Russian elite over Russia-Ukraine war
-Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, is addressing Russia's elite in a significant speech in which he will analyse the state of the world and evaluate what he refers to as a "special military operation."
-The speech comes following a number of high-profile diplomatic actions, including US President Joseph Biden's visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and China's top diplomat Wang Yi's upcoming trip to Moscow
Live News: 'I think we will do very well & the next Government that will be formed will be a Congress Government' says Sachin Pilot
-'I'm absolutely sure that our candidates, manifesto, the way the Congress party has campaigned...We may not have the resources to match the BJP for example, but we have the people's willingness, support & blessings of our voters' says Sachin Pilot in Shillong
-'So, I think we will do very well & the next Government that will be formed will be a Congress Government & in other states also we are doing very well' Pilot added
Live News: Chief of Army Staff felicitates the Indian Army's medical team post Turkey return
-The Chief of Army Staff felicitates the Indian Army's medical team 60 Para Field as they returned home after providing assistance in Turkey.
-The hospital was mobilized at a short notice of 6 hours and a 30 bedded hospital was organized in Turkey. It was a timely decision. the Field hospital was self-contained for 14 days and comprised specialist doctors, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande said
-The hospital treated close to 3,600 patients. We have received messages from Turkish citizens expressing their gratitude for providing them assistance in the hour of need,General Manoj Pande added
Live News: Incidents of unruly behaviour by air passengers under control says DGCA chief Arun Kumar
Incidents of unrulybehaviourby air passengers under control saysDGCAchiefArunKumar,rules are now strictly enforced, DGCA chief Arun Kumar toldPTI
Live News: Eknath Shinde-led faction allotted Shiv Sena office in Parliament
Shiv Sena office in Parliament House allotted to Eknath Shinde-led faction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said
Live News: Criminal complaint registered against Prithvi Shaw, Ashish Surendra Yadav, Brijesh & others
Criminal complaint registered against Prithvi Shaw, Ashish Surendra Yadav, Brijesh & others (not known to complainant) for illegal acts of molesting and outraging the modesty of Sapna Gill u/s 34, 120b, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 & 509 of IPC, Advocate Ali Kaashif Deshmukh said
Live News: Seminar being held this week will build consensus on crypto assets
'One of the seminars being organised this week at the G-20 meeting will be to help build consensus on crypto assets. The work is already underway by various delegations' says Ajay Seth, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary
Live News:Even as inflation is high, there are growth concerns says Dept of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth
-Even as inflation is high, there are growth concerns. There are indications that growth will slow down at the global level. At the same time, there are certain countries which are facing huge debt problems, especially on the external side. So finding lasting solutions for them will also figure prominently in this week’s G-20 discussions, Ajay Seth said
Live News: More than 70 delegates from G-20,expected to attend Finance Minister & Central Bank Governors meeting
-The Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said more than 70 delegates from G-20 and other invited countries are expected to attend this week’s 1st Finance Minister & Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru.
-Seth added, 'Tough conditions at the macro level have somewhat eased in recent months. But…inflation rates are high. In such a situation, co-ordination among major economies is vital and we expect that will form a major part of the discussion at this week’s meeting of 1st Finance Minister & Central Bank Governors G-20 meeting in Bengaluru'
Live News: Hopeful AFSPA will be removed from Nagaland in next three-four years, says Home Minister Amit Shah
'There has been 70% dip in violence, 60 pc decrease in deaths of security forces, 83 pc reduction in civilian deaths in North East,there are some issues related to development, rights of eastern Nagaland, those will be addressed after polls' Amit Shah said
Live News: President Droupadi Murmu addresses Arunachal Pradesh Assembly
-'Foundation of modern democracy in Arunachal Pradesh started in 1967 with NEFA Panchayat Raj Regulation at rural level. In chain of development after that, on 15th Aug 1975, Pradesh Council was converted into Provisional Legislative Assembly of UT' says President Droupadi Murmu in Arunachal Assembly
-'It's a matter of delight that in that in the first Legislative Assembly, Sibo Kai was nominated as the first woman member. In the beginning, there were 33 members and their number increased to 60 on 20th Feb 1987 when Arunachal Pradesh was granted full statehood, President Droupadi Murmu said
Live News: Magisterial Court transfer case to Sessions Court in Shraddha murder case
-The magisterial court has transferred the Shraddha Murder case to the Sessions Court for trial.
-The Magisterial Court stated that scrutiny of documents is complete.
-Section 302 of IPC is exclusively triable by Sessions Court.
-Recently magisterial court took cognizance on Delhi Police chargesheet
Maharashtra Political Crisis
- Supreme Court agrees to hear Uddhav Thackerey faction’s appeal against EC’s bow and arrow symbol on 22nd February at 3:30 PM.
- Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentions the matter.
- CJI Chandrachud led bench to hear the case after the Constitution Bench, which is incidentally hearing a matter pertaining to Maharashtra Political Crisis
PM Modi LIVE at the launch of cross-border linkage between UPI and PayNow
- UPI is expanding its footprint in other nations as well
RBI on cross-border linkage between UPI and PayNow
- To begin with, State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank and ICICI Bank will facilitate both inward and outward remittances while Axis Bank and DBS India will facilitate inward remittances
- For Singapore users, the service will be made available through DBS-Singapore and Liquid Group (a non-bank financial institution). More number of banks will be included in the linkage over time
- To begin with, an Indian user can remit up to ₹60,000 in a day (equivalent to around SGD 1,000)
Singapore PM Lee LIVE at the launch of cross-border linkage between UPI and PayNow
- Linkage will offer faster, safer and secure cross border payments.
PM Modi LIVE at the launch of cross-border linkage between UPI and PayNow
- UPI is the most preferred mechanism for payments in India
- Soon India's digital wallet transaction are going to overtake last year
PM Modi LIVE at the launch of cross-border linkage between UPI and PayNow
- This facility will provide low cost and real time option of cross border remittances between two countries
- This has given lot of speed to financial inclusion
PM Modi LIVE at the launch of cross-border linkage between UPI and PayNow
- Launch of UPI Paynow linkage is gift to the citizens of the both countries.