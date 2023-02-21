 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: Russia suspends participation in the strategic arms treaty START

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

Live News Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin said if the United States will conduct nuclear tests, we will do the same too.

February 21, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

At least 8,000 civilians killed since Russian invasion: UN

-- The United Nations Office for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said that at least 8,006 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded it nearly 12 months ago on February 24.

-- Another 13,287 civilians have been wounded during the time, the OHCHR said.

February 21, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Indira Gandhi removed my father as Union Secretary, he was superseded during Rajiv Gandhi period: EAM Jaishankar

“My father was a bureaucrat who had become a secretary but he was removed from his secretaryship. In 1980, when Indira Gandhi was re-elected, he was the first secretary she removed...He saw his career in bureaucracy stalled. He was superseded in the RajivGandhi period,” External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said in an interview.

February 21, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Gulf sees today’s India as much more credible than India of 10 years ago: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: “The Gulf nations see today’s India as much more credible than the India of 10 years ago…You ask people in the Gulf, do you prefer Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his predecessors? I am willing to take a bet that every one of the Gulf countries will say they prefer PM Modi.”

February 21, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

‘Vaccine Maitri’ shaped global perception of India, says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said, Prime Minister NarendraModi’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme launched during the COVID-19 pandemic shaped the global perception of India. He said: “If you ask me a single thing that we have done in the last ten years which has shaped global views about India, it is ‘Vaccine Maitri’.”

Commenting on India’s foreign policy, he said: “If you look today, India’s global standing is clearly very much higher and quite strong. Strategically, there’s much more clarity in our own thinking and operations.”

“On big global issues today, I think the expectation is that India would have an opinion. We have been able to demonstrate to the world that we are an exceptional international power.”

February 21, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Four applicants get Rs 166 crore under PLI Scheme for Pharma industry

-- The Union Government's Department of Pharmaceuticals on February 21 released the first tranche of incentives under the Product Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of pharmaceuticals amounting to Rs 166 crore to four selected applicants.

-- The financial outlay under this PLI scheme, launched in 2021, is Rs 15,000 crore over a period of six years.

-- So far, 55 applicants have been selected under the scheme, including 20 Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

February 21, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Russia to suspend participation in strategic arms treaty START, Putin announces in state-of-the-nation address

Russian President Vladimir Putin said if the United States will conduct nuclear tests, we will do the same too.

February 21, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

Political News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi didn’t send Army to LAC, it PM Modi, says EAM Jaishankar

“This narrative that the Indian govt is on the defensive, we are being accommodative…If we were being accommodative, then who sent Indian Army to LAC? Congress leader Rahul Gandhi didn’t send them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent them...It should be asked who's telling the truth,” said EAM Dr S Jaishankar

“Indira Gandhi removed my father as Union Secretary, he was superseded during Rajiv Gandhi period,” he adds

February 21, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

Live News: Putin says 'traitors' in Russia must be brought to justice

President Vladimir Putin said that Russians who had chosen "the path of betrayal" must be brought to justice in his speech, the leader said
"Those who have embarked on the path of betrayal of Russia must be held accountable under the law" according to a report by Agence France Presse.

February 21, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Live News: 'West tries to economically suppress post-Soviet countries' says Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin allged that the Western countries never stopped trying to set post-Soviet countries on fire through means of economic suppression.

February 21, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

Live News: Russian economy has withstood Western sanctions, says Vladimir Putin

-The Russian President said Russia has all the financial resources it needs to guarantee its national security and development despite sweeping economic sanctions.

-He added that the Russian domestic companies had rebuilt their supply chains in response to the sanctions.