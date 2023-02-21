Live News: Russia suspends participation in the strategic arms treaty START

February 21, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

‘Vaccine Maitri’ shaped global perception of India, says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said, Prime Minister NarendraModi’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme launched during the COVID-19 pandemic shaped the global perception of India. He said: “If you ask me a single thing that we have done in the last ten years which has shaped global views about India, it is ‘Vaccine Maitri’.”

Commenting on India’s foreign policy, he said: “If you look today, India’s global standing is clearly very much higher and quite strong. Strategically, there’s much more clarity in our own thinking and operations.”

“On big global issues today, I think the expectation is that India would have an opinion. We have been able to demonstrate to the world that we are an exceptional international power.”