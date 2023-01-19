 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
10 points about Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s history-making prime minister

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Jacinda Ardern was 37 when she was first appointed New Zealand's prime minister in 2017, becoming to country's youngest leader since 1856.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has announced she will resign in February, acknowledging the job had now worn her down.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, praised for leading her country through crises with empathy, will step down in February. She made the announcement at a press conference on January 19, saying she didn't have the energy to continue doing justice to the job.

Ardern will resign no later than February 7, after which the Labour caucus will pick a new leader. In October, the New Zealand will head to a national election.

Here are 10 things to know about the country's outgoing leader:

- Jacinda Ardern grew up in New Zealand's North Island. The region's poverty played a role in defining her beliefs.

- She went on to study communications. Her political career began with a stint at former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark's office. After that, she moved to Britain to serve as a policy advisor for Tony Blair's administration.

