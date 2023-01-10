 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin Swapan Dhairyawan appointed director of US Toll Road Authority

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

Swapan Dhairyawan immigrated to the United States in 1999 after completing his Bachelor in Commerce and Economics in 1986 and a Master's in Advanced Accounting and Auditing in 1988 from Mumbai University

Swapan Dhairyawan, 57, was appointed based on his background, community outreach, and financial expertise. (Image credit: @swapandha/Twitter)

An Indian-origin man has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Fort Bend Toll Road Authority and the Grand Parkway Toll Road authority in the US state of Texas.

Swapan Dhairyawan, 57, was appointed last week based on his background, community outreach, and financial expertise.

"I am proud to appoint Dhairyawan to the Grand Parkway Tollway Board of Directors," Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers said.

"He is a Certified Public Accountant and understands the importance of being a good steward of the people's money," he added.

As a Director of the autonomous body, Swapan Dhairyawan will oversee the maintenance, expansion, budget, and economic impact for the county.

"I am thankful to Commissioner Andy Meyers Precinct 3 for nominating me for this position at the Fort bend Commissioners Court, and I am looking forward to engaging and working for substantive results. The Tollways not only connect people but they are an economic engine for the neighbourhood which gets enriched abundantly," Dhairyawan told PTI.