Nirmala Sitharaman plays host at G20 finance meeting lunch: ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’

World Bank's Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde were among the many high-profile guests at the G20 finance meeting in Bengaluru on February 25. And as the host, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made sure they were looked after.

Sitharaman was seen speaking to the guests during lunch break , as they sat at their tables to enjoy an elaborate Indian feast.

She shared photos from the event on Instagram and earned praise for showing guests the true Indian hospitality.

"Lovely gesture," an Instagram user commented below her post. "Thanks for your tireless efforts to serve the nation."

"She is representing Indian culture, with a concept of atithi devo bhava (guest is akin to God)," another person wrote. "Such humbleness and simplicity is only possible in india. I bow down my head in respect." Others said they were delighted to see the guests eating with their hands. "My eyes are on the thali (the platter served at the venue)," one person quipped. "Personal outreach always goes a long way," another user commented. "We are proud of you and our central government." India hosted the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under its G20 presidency, the theme of which is "One Earth, One Family, One Future". After the meeting, the attendees issued a joint declaration, vowing to boost international policy and steer the global economy towards "strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive" growth. The delegates also expressed support for Ukraine, as the country marked one year of the Russian invasion. "Recognising that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge these can have significant consequences for the global economy," they said. Attendees also mourned the lives lost in the devastating Turkey and Syria earthquake "We appreciate the humanitarian assistance already being provided and call upon members and multilateral institutions to continue providing all possible assistance for recovery and reconstruction," they said.