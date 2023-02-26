 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nirmala Sitharaman plays host at G20 finance meeting lunch: ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 26, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

The finance minister was seen checking up on guests as they sat down to enjoy an Indian feast at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru on February 25.

(Image credit: Nirmala Sitharaman/Instagram)

World Bank's Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde were among the many high-profile guests at the G20 finance meeting in Bengaluru on February 25. And as the host, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made sure they were looked after.

Sitharaman was seen speaking to the guests during lunch break , as they sat at their tables to enjoy an elaborate Indian feast.

She shared photos from the event on Instagram and earned praise for showing guests the true Indian hospitality.

 

"Lovely gesture," an Instagram user commented below her post. "Thanks for your tireless efforts to serve the nation."