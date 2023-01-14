 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's office raided by CBI amid probe over excise policy scam

Moneycontrol News
Jan 14, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia states, "Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi."

The repeated searches by CBI are taking place amid probe in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam also involving Sisodia.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 14 raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office in Delhi Secretariat, the minister tweeted, saying "Nothing has been found against me". The raids, however, are still underway.

The repeated searches by CBI are taking place amid a probe in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam also involving Sisodia.

Taking to Twitter Sisodia said (roughly translated from Hindi), "Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker... Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy of the Delhi government.

Recently, ED on January 6 filed a supplementary chargesheet against five individuals and seven companies in the case.

The ED, however, did not name Sisodia as an accused in the case and told the judge that further investigation is going on in the matter.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court granted interim bail to five accused of the alleged excise policy scam.  Those who were granted interim bail include two former excise department officials, Kuldeep Singh and Narender Singh, and businessman Sameer Mahendru.