Watch: The moment US military shot down Chinese 'spy' balloon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 05, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

Haley Walsh shared footage of the suspected Chinese spy balloon being shot down by US fighter jets and said she "heard and felt the explosion".

This still image taken from a cellphone video by Haley Walsh in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, shows an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down.

South Carolina's Haley Walsh was ready with her phone camera when she saw US military aircrafts circling the suspected Chinese spy balloon above Myrtle Beach in the US. Soon enough, she shared a video of a fighter jet shooting down the suspected surveillance device.

Walsh said she "heard and felt the explosion".

The Chinese "spy" balloon appeared to disintegrate in a white puff before its remnants dropped vertically into the Atlantic Ocean below. Another video shot by Walsh shows the fighter jets circling the balloon before shooting it down.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called shooting the suspected spy balloon down a "deliberate and lawful action" that came in response to China's "unacceptable violation of our sovereignty."