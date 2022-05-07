Xi Jinping warns public against criticising country's zero-COVID policy

Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 7 issued a firm warning against the population who questioned and criticised the zero-COVID policy implemented in the country.

The move was deemed necessary because right after the outbreak, Shanghai residents took to social media to plead for help. Many people used social media platforms to vent anger against the government due to a lack of food and healthcare. This has been continuing for the past five weeks, according to a CNN report.

Supreme Politburo Standing Committee from the ruling communist party vowed to “unswervingly adhere to the general policy of ‘dynamic zero-COVID,” at a meeting held by Jinping. They also agreed to fight against any verbal protests that go against, question, or even deny the country’s policies on the prevention of the disease.

According to the state media, this is the first time that the Chinese president has made an “important speech” that contained public remarks regarding the country’s fight against COVID-19 since the public protests over the Shanghai lockdown took place.

As per government news agency Xinhua, the seven-member committee stated, “Our prevention and control strategy is determined by the party’s nature and mission, our policies can stand the test of history, our measures are scientific and effective.”

“We have won the battle to defend Wuhan, and we will certainly be able to win the battle to defend Shanghai,” the members added.

Despite this, the highly suffocating lockdown is only angering the masses, say political observers.