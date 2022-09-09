World Suicide Prevention Day: 5 NGOs in India offering help

September 10 is marked each year as World Suicide Prevention Day in an effort to focus attention on the issue and send out the message that suicides are preventable.

From 2021 to 2023, the theme for World Suicide Prevention Day is "creating hope through action”.

There are several organisation working to prevent suicides around the globe. Here is a look at the prominent ones in India.

1) AASRA

The Mumbai-based mental health NGO runs a 24*7 helpline. It also organises workshops for high-risk groups like students and highly-stressed employees.

2) Lifeline Foundation

The Kolkata-based NGO has received global recognition for its suicide prevention efforts, which include mental health workshops and volunteer visits to correction homes and welfare societies. Their helpline numbers are available here.

3) Suicide Prevention India Foundation

The Bengaluru-based non-profit is among India's foremost suicide prevention organisations.

At the core of the organisation's efforts is the Gatekeeper training strategy recommended by the World Health Organization. It involves training people to identify those in emotional distress and point them towards helpful resources.

Suicide Prevention India Foundation can be contacted at +(91)-80470-96367.

4) Sumaitri

Sumaitri, a Delhi-based crisis intervention Center, can be contacted at 011-46018404 or 9315767849. They don't function 24 hours a day, and only take calls from 12.30 pm to 5 pm, according to their website.

5) Befrienders India

Befrienders India is the nodal body coordinating the activities of national helplines and centres working to prevent suicides. It has centres in several major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. Their centre-specific helpline details can be found here.