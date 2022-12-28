Woman, 22, dies after getting stuck in car for 18 hours in US blizzard; sent final video of snow

A 22-year-old woman was among those who died in the deadly storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend.

Anndel Taylor, 22, was stuck in her car for 18 hours in the snow in Buffalo, New York, according to reports. She was trapped while she was driving home from work.

A video sent by Taylor and posted by her sister on Facebook shows her vehicle covered up to its windows and rear-view mirror in snow. The young woman rolls down the car window, only to show more snow and strong wind outside.

Emergency responders, who themselves became stuck attempting to rescue her, found her dead 18 hours later, possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning, her family in North Carolina told local TV station WSOC-TV.

“I’m just praying she is safe and she is taking this time to rest and get warm (sic),” her sister Tommy Brown had written on Facebook. She also shared a selfie of Taylor, likely to be a screenshot of her Instagram Stories, taken in Buffalo.

Several such stories have emerged of families trapped for days during the "blizzard of the century”. The number of deaths in the US, attributed to the winter storm rose to more than 50. Kathy Hochul, New York state's governor and a Buffalo native, described the storm aftermath as resembling "a war zone." "Certainly it is the blizzard of the century," Hochul told reporters Monday. As temperatures plummeted, commuters and some residents fleeing their freezing homes became trapped on highways, unable to be rescued. Rescue teams and ambulances were unable to access certain areas due to thick snow and extreme weather.

Moneycontrol News

