Who is Robert Crimo, the 22-year-old suspect in Highland Park parade mass shooting

Robert Crimo, 22, was identified as a "person of interest" and taken into custody after a massive manhunt across the town of Highland Park in Illinois, where a gunman killed at least six people and wounded at least 30 at an Independence Day parade.

According to the Associated Press, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday evening that a police officer briefly chased Robert E. Crimo III before he was taken into custody.

Police declined to immediately identify Crimo as a suspect but said identifying him as a person of interest, sharing his name and other information publicly was a serious step.

Who is Robert Crimo?

According to news website Marca, the 22-year-old Crimo is the son of Bob Crimo, the president of Bob's Pantry & Deli in Highland Park, Illinois. His IMDB profile states he was born on September 20, 2000. He's the middle child of three and of Italian descent.

The FBI’s ‘Wanted’ poster describes him as a thin, White male with brown hair. Around 5’11” in height, Crimo is easily identifiable by his three tattoos: "four tally marks with a line through them on his right cheek, red roses and green leaves on his neck, and cursive script above his left eyebrow."

An aspiring rapper

An aspiring rapper, Robert Crimo used the moniker "Awake the Rapper" on YouTube.



According to his IMDB profile, Crimo began uploading his music to the internet when he was 11. He also operated a Facebook account which appears to have been taken down since he was identified as a suspect in the shooting.

Highland Park parade mass shooting

Crimo was identified as a suspect in the mass shooting that left six dead at a US Independence Day parade in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on July 4.

The rooftop shooter used a high-powered rifle to fire into the holiday crowd, triggering scenes of chaos as people ran for their lives.

Around two dozen people were treated for gunshot injuries, with some in critical condition.

