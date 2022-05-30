Video: Sidhu Moose Wala's bullet-riddled car examined by investigators

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s car was examined by forensic experts on May 30. The 28-year-old was shot dead in Mansa district a day before.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed a team collecting evidence from the bullet-riddled black SUV and taking down notes.



The singer was attacked in Jawaharke village on May 29 when he was travelling in his car with two others.

In CCTV footage from May 29, two cars were seen following the 28-year-old's vehicle.

Shortly after that, unidentified assailants opened fire on the singer's car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The police suspect that gang rivalry led to the singer’s killing.

A person named Goldy Brar from Canada, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The killing may have been retaliation for the murder last year of youth leader Vicky Middukhera, Punjab’s Director General of Police VK Bhawra was quoted as saying by PTI. Middukhera was reportedly close to Bishnoi and Sidhu Moose Wala’s manager was one of the accused persons in the case.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing.

The singer's father has demanded that his murder be investigated by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was known for his “gangster rap” music. Some of his songs were seen as promoting violence and gun culture. In 2020, a case had been filed against him under the Arms Act.

The singer had joined the Congress in 2021 and unsuccessfully contested elections from Mansa in February this year.

(With inputs from PTI)