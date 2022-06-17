UK govt approves extradition of Assange; appeal possible

The British government has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. He is likely to appeal.

WikiLeaks on Friday criticised the UK government approving the extradition of Julian Assange and vowed to appeal the decision.

"This is a dark day for Press freedom and for British democracy," the group said in a statement, insisting Assange, 50, "did nothing wrong" and was "being punished for doing his job".

A British judge on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. The case will now go to Britains interior minister for a decision, and the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal.

The order comes after the U.K. Supreme Court last month refused Assange permission to appeal against a lower courts ruling that he could be extradited.

A judge at Westminster Magistrates Court issued the order in a brief hearing. Home Secretary Priti Patel will decide whether to grant the extradition.

The move doesn't exhaust the legal options for Assange, who has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to WikiLeaks publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.

His lawyers have four weeks to make submissions to Patel, and can also seek to appeal to the High Court.