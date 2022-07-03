Tesla employee says sacked from dream job after just 2 months: ‘Sat in shock, cried’

Quishon Walker from Texas is among the employees laid off by Elon Musk's Tesla as part of its plan to cut 10 percent staff. Musk had said in June that the layoffs were necessary because he had a "super bad feeling about the economy”.

Walker, a recruiter for Tesla's autopilot team, was let go after just two months. In a LinkedIn post, he said he was "gutted" to have lost his dream job.

Many others like Walker have shared their stories online, seeking to connect with potential employers.

In an interview with Insider, Walker detailed a video call with his manager and a human resources person in June, during which he was informed about his termination.

"They basically read off a script," the former Tesla employee told the publication. "I know it wasn't their fault, but I struggled to maintain my composure and not cry during the meeting. When it (the call) ended, I took a couple of minutes and sat in shock. And then I cried.

Walker was surprised to discover that just minutes after being laid off, his Tesla email account was deactivated. "I had lost access to everything," he told Insider.

On LinkedIn, another former Tesla employee spoke about receiving similar treatment back in 2018.

"They laid us off in groups of 20 to 25 like we were cattle. I was in the last group," said David Tea. "They were reading a script from a laptop and then escorted us out immediately cutting all access to Tesla on my phone and computer, not before I emailed Elon on his work email telling him how I felt. No response. It was my dream job too."

Walker has found some solace in the support he got from his former colleagues.

"I would like to send a huge thank you to my incredible team that I had the opportunity to work wit. "It’s okay to be sad for now but I know I will bounce back," Walker said, asking his LinkedIn network to help him with recommendations or connections for new roles.