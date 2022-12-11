 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amid chaos at Delhi airport’s T3, Jet Airways CEO’s experience with ‘DigiYatra’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Is the face recognition technology helping passengers navigate the airport smoothly?

(Image credit: @TheSanjivKapoor/Twitter)

New facial recognition technology DigiYatra, that allows paperless entry into airports, is getting mixed reviews from users amid the chaotic situation at Delhi airport's Terminal 3.

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor was among those who tried the service and offered their feedback on it.

Beginning with instructions on how to set up the DigiYatra app, he said they could be explained better. Kapoor also said there was also some trouble uploading boarding passes on the app.

At the T3 entry, the dedicated lane for DigiYatra users was working smoothly, Kapoor tweeted. "Lots of envious looks from other pax (passengers) in the regular line. Staff was very helpful."

 

 

But there was some difficulty scanning boarding pass QR codes at the entry.