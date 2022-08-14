RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Video of ace investor dancing in wheelchair makes admirers emotional

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death has led to an outpouring of grief, with many remembering the happier times of his life.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on the morning of August 14 in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest. He was 62.

Social media filled up with tributes for the ace investor, known as the Warren Buffett of India. Among those posts was a video of him dancing to the hit Bollywood track "Kajra re" while confined to wheelchair.

Jhunjhunwala had been dealing with a kidney ailment and ischemic heart disease. After his passing, his admirers are looking back on the happy video and praising his zest for life.

"I don't want to remember this day as a sad day," a Twitter user named Keshav Arora said. "Yes, RJ passed away but this will clip will always be there in my heart which shows how happy he was."

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s dance in wheelchair is the cutest thing you’ll watch today," another user wrote.

"In life he talked about money with tremendous passion while engaging the financial world every time he spoke," said journalist Sheela Bhat. "In death, he gave us a parting shot: Money hardly matters. Our spirit to live life fully matters."

In his tribute to Jhunjhunwala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered him as indomitable and full of life.

"Witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," Modi added.

The business magnate is survived by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, two sons and a daughter. He will be cremated today evening.

Known as the "Big Bull" of Dalal Street, he leaves behind a net worth of over Rs 31,904.8 crore.