'Prince William grabbed me by collar, knocked me to the floor': Harry in memoir

Jan 05, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

The latest reveal about Prince Harry and Prince William's tumultuous relationship comes as their father King Charles prepares for his coronation in May.

A united public appearance of brothers Prince Harry and Prince William in September, reported to be estranged, had sparked speculation about a reconciliation.

Britain's Prince Harry recounts in his new book how he was physically "attacked" by his older brother Prince William during an argument in 2019, the Guardian reported Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the story of the incident appears in Harry's new memoir "Spare," which is due to be released later this month amid an ongoing row within the British royal family.

Prince Harry, 38, writes that during a disagreement in the kitchen of his London home, William called his wife Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," before tackling him to the ground as the pair continued to argue, the Guardian said.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," the Guardian quotes Harry's book as saying.

Harry then told his older brother to leave. Prince William looked "regretful, and apologized," Harry recalled, according to the newspaper.

The daily quoted the exchange between the two princes from the book: William "turned and called back: 'You don’t need to tell Meg about this.'