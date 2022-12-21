Overworked doctor collapses on camera as concerns rise over China's Covid woes

There has been an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases in China and grim photos and videos of overcrowded hospitals and crumbling medical infrastructure are painting a gloomy picture.
Just a day after a video showing an overflowing Covid ward went viral, another similar one – of an overworked doctor collapsing – has struck social media.
Overworked for several hours and attending one patient after the other, a tired doctor is seen suddenly collapsing on his chair at his desk at an unnamed hospital in Sichuan province. He was seen slumping and resting several times, trying to catch a break, when his body finally gave up.
Colleagues rushed to his aide and tried to revive him eventually taking him away from his post.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
Watch the video below:
China’s crumbling medical infrastructure, shortage of staff, rooms and equipment amid the worrying spike post eased restrictions has been in the spotlight recently more so as Covid worries spread across other countries including India.
The doctor’s video moved the internet and users pointed out the hazards that the medical community and patients are facing amid China downplaying the situation gravely.
Dr Eric Fiegl-Ding, an American public health scientist sounded an alarm bell in a long Twitter thread on Tuesday saying doubling time for infection in China “may not be days anymore.”
He added, sharing several photos, videos and news reports of the situation: "Summary of CCP's current COVID goal: “Let whoever needs to be infected infected, let whoever needs to die die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production," he tweeted shading the Chinese Communist Party.
While the government has ramped up on vaccination, there seems no slowing down of the crisis.