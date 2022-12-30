 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The only 2 times PM Modi’s mother attended public events with him

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Heeraben Modi died the age of 100 on December 30. Here is a look back on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blog about her, published in June.

(Image credit: narendramodi.in)

Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, often featured in his social media posts but rarely participated in any public events with him.

Modi had revealed in a blog written in June that his mother shared the stage with him only twice, that too before he became the prime minister.

The first time, she applied "tilak" on his forehead in Ahmedabad, at an event to mark the completion of BJP's "Ekta Yatra" (Integration Rally). The yatra, started in 1991, had culminated in the hoisting of the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

The second time she appeared on stage was when Modi took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001.

"The oath-taking ceremony held two decades ago was the last public event that Mother attended with me. Since then, she has never accompanied me to a single public event," Modi wrote in the blog post.

The prime minister's mother died aged 100 on December 30 at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.